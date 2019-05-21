Papua New Guinea - 7.5 M Earthquake Impact Update (GDACS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 May 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 May 2019 — View Original
Assessments are ongoing following a 7.5 M earthquake between New Ireland and New Britain Islands on 14 May at 12.58 UTC.
As of 21 May, around 130 families are reportedly displaced on the Duke of York Islands and at least 130 houses are severely damaged in the area.