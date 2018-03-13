13 Mar 2018

Papua New Guinea: 7.5 Earthquake Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 13 March 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 13 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

An earthquake measuring M7.5 occurred on 26 February 2018 at 3:44 am local time with the epicentre located in the Southern Highlands. A series of strong aftershocks, including a M6.7 quake on 8 March in the same area and a M6.8 quake off the coast of New Ireland. The Government of Papua New Guinea has declared a state of emergency on 2 March for Hela, Southern Highlands, Western and Enga provinces. The Government has established Forward Operating Bases in Mt. Hagen and Moro, as well as Emergency Operations Centres in Mendi and Tari. The Government, private companies, bilateral and humanitarian partners have focused initial relief efforts on communities in the worst-hit seven Local Level Governments in Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.