Papua New Guinea: 7.5 Earthquake Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 13 March 2018)

An earthquake measuring M7.5 occurred on 26 February 2018 at 3:44 am local time with the epicentre located in the Southern Highlands. A series of strong aftershocks, including a M6.7 quake on 8 March in the same area and a M6.8 quake off the coast of New Ireland. The Government of Papua New Guinea has declared a state of emergency on 2 March for Hela, Southern Highlands, Western and Enga provinces. The Government has established Forward Operating Bases in Mt. Hagen and Moro, as well as Emergency Operations Centres in Mendi and Tari. The Government, private companies, bilateral and humanitarian partners have focused initial relief efforts on communities in the worst-hit seven Local Level Governments in Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.