Papua New Guinea: 2020 Digital Health Factsheet

Overview

Papua New Guinea’s National Department of Health (NDoH) has a goal of having a real-time reporting system that tracks the movement of drugs and other health commodities and that fills in gaps in the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain management cycle. Achieving this would:

minimise the risk of oversupplied and expired products

address transparency

ensure that the government only procures registered and quality-assured medical supplies.

World Vision Papua New Guinea (WV PNG) has supported this goal since 2015. They began by implementing mSupply, a logistics management information system (LMIS), in 17 health facilities. Building on that success,

WV PNG was tasked with bringing mSupply to 19 additional health facilities between 2018 and 2020 and with providing support for all locations. Although COVID-19 slowed implementation in 2020, the overall target was ultimately exceeded by 2 locations. mSupply is now installed in 38 health facilities. This nationwide implementation indirectly benefits Papua New Guinea’s entire population of more than 8 million by improving the country’s health supply chain.

So that the NDoH can use the LMIS to get an effective view of the entire health system, WV PNG is also rolling out mSupply at the community level using mobile tablets. This implementation has been successfully piloted at 110 facilities, which includes 60 lower-level health facilities, 21 provincial disease control offices, 19 high-burden HIV antiretroviral therapy clinics and 10 tuberculosis basic management units.

With mSupply in place, health officers and management can make well-informed decisions by using near real-time pharmaceutical stock-related information. This has improved the NDoH’s strategic use of information and achieve greater transparency overall.