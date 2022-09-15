National Disaster Centre Humanitarian Relief Response Plan to manage Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Enga, Hela and SHP

Introduction
- The National Response Plan clearly outlines the actions to be undertaken by the National Government through the National Disaster Centre (NDC) and the humanitarian partners to respond to the immediate needs of the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by National General Election 2022 (NGE22) related violence and other longstanding tribal dispute conflicts amongst rival clans.
Situation
- Between May and July 2022, tribal fighting and 2022 National General Election related violence has escalated in parts of the Highlands region especially in the Enga, Southern Highlands and Hela Provinces. The fighting and violence has claimed many lives and women, girls and school aged children have been affected. Many properties were destroyed resulting in the displacement of an estimated population of 19,000 people. Basic services including health and education and infrastructure were also affected.
Mission
- To provide essential humanitarian relief assistance to the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) that were affected by general election related violence and other longstanding tribal conflicts between enemy clans.