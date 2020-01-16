16 Jan 2020

Mud from landslide damages village

from The National
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original

MUD and debris caused by a landslide on Sunday night buried food gardens and covered parts of a nearby village, an official says.
Hundreds of people living at Buso village in the Morobe local level government of Huon-Gulf were yesterday trying to salvage what they could from their gardens.
A team sent to the village by Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu to assess the damage reported that the villagers needed food, clean water and temporary shelters quickly.
Team member Yambuke Mara said there were no casualties but they were afraid that more landslides could happen if the rain continued.
He said mud and debris covered parts of the village including the community hall, aid post, school and homes.
“Mud (filled) the community hall used for Sunday services, the aid post, classroom and the entire village,” Mara said.
The landslide began from the nearby Mt Ambolu.
Former councillor Paparas Marcus said the people needed assistance, especially food and water.
Huon Gulf district chief officer Moses Wanga said yesterday he was awaiting the team’s report before deciding on what to do.

