MAF Aerial Survey – 7.6 Earthquake in the Morobe Province of PNG

On the 11th September a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the eastern part of Papua New Guinea 67km east of Kainantu, Eastern Highlands province. The earthquake occurred at 09:46.

Three hours later MAF was airborne at 12:46 to begin aerial surveys, but weather became a factor. On Monday 12th September a 2nd flight commenced, and the pilots were also able to land at Mibu, an airstrip closest to the epicenter.

The aerial survey revealed some landslides but not much damage to villages. Conversations with those on the ground at Mibu confirmed they were “shaken” but otherwise ok. Their gardens are intact and doing well and their housing withstood the quake.

Please click on this link for the survey:

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/ab15e52db19f4e98899ab71e27b34f64

At this time MAF will keep lines of communication open in the event remote villages share needs that are not at this time known.