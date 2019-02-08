Landslides, flooding cut off road access

By JAMES GUMUNO

MORE than 50,000 people in Chimbu are stuck in their villages after landslides and flooding cut off roads in the Nilkande and Mitnande local level governments.

The villagers in the Kundiawa-Gembogl district living downriver experienced heavy flooding on Thursday after the landslides at the Yombai and Banana Market in Nilkande.

Heavy rain has been experienced in the area since last month.

People living under the foot of the Inga Gowan Mountain in Nilkande have moved to safety as heavy rain continued.

Herman Kawage said they were caught by surprise around 7pm when water seeped into their home.

His family immediately moved to higher ground, leaving behind all their belongings which they later foundburied in mud and debris. Dokta Karigl Waieng said the flooded Gaglnigle stream damaged four homes, his trade store and a stationery shop, a fuel and lubricant shop, a poultry farm and piggery.

It also destroyed food gardens.

He said three-year-old Roselyn Kua was rescued by her family before she was swept away.

Kawage said the road to Gembogl and Mt Wilhelm was closed because of the landslides.