Landslide buries 10 alive

By ZACHERY PER

TEN people, including an infant, were buried alive at the foot of Mt Wilhelm on Good Friday by a landslide in Gembogl, Chimbu.

The incident occurred at about 9pm at Kegesuglo village at the foot of the country’s highest mountain.

Heavy rain caused a buildup of materials which rolled down and burst the banks of a small creek that runs through the village, according to Kegesuglo villager Vincent Don.

He said the landslide caught the villagers off-guard resulting in the deaths.

He said 10 people had been buried alive, among them an infant, 12 houses destroyed, eight houses partially damaged, six small water supply and hydro systems, a trout farm comprising 32 ponds and food gardens had been destroyed.

He said on Saturday morning, seven bodies were recovered and one found on Easter Sunday with two still missing. Don said those who died were as a long-serving ancillary staff of Mt Wilhelm Secondary School Joseph Geregl, his wife, his son and adopted son.

“The social science, personal development and commerce teacher Pius Grai with his son and daughter were also buried alive,” he said.

Don said search efforts were continuing to find the other two missing people.

Kundiawa-Gembogl MP Willie Gogl Onglo expressed deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives.

He pledged to assist the community cover the burial expenses of the dead.

He also directed his district management and district chief executive officer Alphonse Kawagle to mobilise relief supplies and deliver them to the affected families as soon as possible.

Chimbu administrator Michael Bal Temai said he was shocked to hear of the disaster which had claimed lives and said relief supplies would be sent to the village.