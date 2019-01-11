IOM Papua New Guinea: Shelter Post Assistance Monitoring, Southern Highlands Province | 11 January 2019

BACKGROUND

Papua New Guinea was on 26th February 2018 hit by a 7.5M earthquake that displaced 58,292 people (11,761 households) in Southern Highlands, Hela and Western provinces.1 Fourteen per cent of the displaced households sought refuge in care centres while the remaining 86 per cent continued to live within their own affected communities supported by neighbours, relatives and friends prior to receiving assistance from the government and humanitarian actors.

Co-leading the shelter, non-food items and camp coordination camp management cluster, IOM worked closely with the government at national and sub-national levels in delivering build back safer trainings prior to distributing shelter kits2 to enable the affected population rebuild their homes. IOM conducted a shelter Post-Assistance Monitoring (PAM) survey (October—November 2018) in beneficiary communities in Southern Highlands Province namely Hol, Inte, Kopa, Lil, Merep, Semin, Tindom and Urila-Wasu located in Nipa-Kutubu district, and Map, Puinz and Wasipa in Mendi Munihu district. The overall objective of the PAM was to verify that the correct recipients received the correct shelter items, determine effectiveness of the shelter assistance in relation to addressing the needs of the affected population and improve on future distributions to meet the needs of the most vulnerable persons.

The PAM collected quantitative and qualitative data using structured questionnaires administered to 108 households (Nipa Kutubu, 74% and Mendi-Munihu, 26%), and a focus group discussion targeting women, men and youth.

Findings from the PAM show that the shelter kits were distributed to the affected and vulnerable households who many of them completed rebuilding their homes. It is clear from the PAM findings that provision of shelter kits facilitated the transition of the affected population from living in makeshift shelters into new, safe and resilient houses. The privacy and protection of the affected population especially from weather elements has also improved.

The community shared shelter kits distributed by IOM strengthened social cohesion among beneficiaries and community members (men, women, boys and girls) worked together in rebuilding their homes. Engaging community members in beneficiary targeting and selection as well as improving the knowledge of beneficiaries through capacity development is noted as a good practice and recommended for future interventions. This report present findings from the PAM survey and highlight key recommendations related to community level shelter interventions.