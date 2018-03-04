Humanitarian assistance to Papua New Guinea (5 March 2018)

RT HON WINSTON PETERS

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand will make an initial contribution of $500,000 to help with the emergency response following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea’s Highlands region last Monday.

“The rugged terrain and loss of communications in the area impacted means it is taking time to build a complete picture of the damage but we know that tens of thousands of people are reported as requiring humanitarian assistance,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand is working with Papua New Guinean authorities, the United Nations, donors and aid agencies on the ground to identify how New Zealand can best assist.” he says.

A RNZAF C130 Hercules aircraft carrying emergency relief supplies will depart for Port Moresby on Monday morning carrying family hygiene kits, shelter kits, jerry cans, and tarpaulins.

“Our thoughts are with the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea as they come to terms with the scale of this disaster,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand stands ready to assist Papua New Guinea.”

