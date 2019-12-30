Hailstorm ravages villages

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE 45-minute hailstorm that ravaged Western Highlands’ Hagen Central on Christmas afternoon has caused destruction more extensive than earlier reported.

The destructive weather phenomenon affected more than 2,500 people, up from 1,500 Truka Memeka villagers in Kunjika Village who live below Auduka.

Damage and losses were reported in three council wards affecting Jiga Mukuga and Kumuga-Paga tribes, all from Togoba Mile.

Jiga Mukuga ward councillor David Anis said on Friday that hailstorm ice, the size of marbles, pelted three wards administered by the Hagen Rural Local Level Government.

“The hailstorm destroyed Keltiga Primary School teachers’ houses and gardens. This was discovered in an inspection visit the next day to Kuntika, Teregl, Gerenga, Ketpeng, and Kitiga who live near the Truka Memeka tribesmen who were badly affected like others.

“Sixty families of my ward were affected. Ten houses were damaged by strong winds that blew off roofs, destroying food gardens cultivated with tobacco, vegetables, sugarcane, and kaukau.

“The villagers depend on these cash crops to raise school fees and meeting other financial needs,” he added.

John Kenga, a Kumuga/Paga tribe community leader, said 150 people, including himself were affected.

“Seven houses and other materials were damaged or destroyed. We live with the Truka Memeka tribesmen.

“We lost our food gardens, the ice covered our gardens and everywhere overnight thus killing roots,” he added.

A Truka/Memeka tribe young leader Tony Ark said two pigs belonging to Plak Ekip and Waraki Jack, both valued at K500 and K600 respectively, were killed by the hailstorm.

“The pigs were in the bush when the ice fell. Two semi-permanent houses bush materials were damaged or destroyed. The entire 1,500 people living in the Ulka council ward were badly affected,” he added.

Anis appealed to business houses in the city and charity organisations and donors to intervene and help the affected villagers.

“I want to also appeal to the provincial government, our local members of parliament, Wamp Nga Group of Companies, and others to help us.

“Our staple food is kaukau. The ice water has damaged and killed all the kaukau which are not fit for consumption anymore. The juice of sugarcanes and other vegetables also do not taste the same anymore,” he added.

He said it would take at least six months for villagers to fully recover when they make their first harvest from their new gardens.

“I really do not know how the villagers will survive if there is no help for six months,” he said.

Former Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG assistant bishop Zau Rapa says no officer from the provincial or national level bothered to show up at Kunjika and neighbouring villages in Togoba to carry out an assessment report after the hailstorm on Christmas Day afternoon.

Four days after the hailstorm ravaged the village, Rapa said the food gardens and cash crops were turning brown.

“I do not know how the affected will survive as they are not prepared for such a disaster,” he added.

A provincial administration staff said the provincial disaster office had no money to help the affected villagers and could ill-afford to even carry out site inspections for assessment reports. The National sent a text message to Joseph Neng, who is believed to be the chairman of the provincial disaster committee yesterday afternoon, but received no response.