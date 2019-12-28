Hailstorm ravage gardens in Hagen Central

By JAMES GUMUNO

INITIALLY it looked like it was snowing on Christmas Day afternoon in Western Highlands’ central Hagen.

However, it turned out to be a destructive weather phenomenon – a hailstorm that ravaged for about 45 minutes. The Truka Memeka tribesmen living below the Auduka mountain range were taken by surprise as it rained ice the size of marbles pelting Kunjika Village.

For some 1,500 villagers, it was a Christmas day that they want to forget.

The hailstorm damaged and destroyed all their food gardens where they had toiled their land to cultivate root crops, tree crops such as bananas, sugarcane, coffee, tobacco, and many others. Livestock were also killed by the hailstorm.

Former Evangelical Lutheran Church assistant bishop Zau Rapa told The National yesterday that this Christmas was not a good day for his people.

“The Jika tribesmen living further up and Moge tribesmen living further down were not affected. This natural disaster is targeting only us, the Truka Memeka tribes, from the Ulka council ward in the Hagen Rural local level government council,” he said.

“I returned from Christmas mass and stayed in my house when rain started falling at 2.45pm. After a minute or two, I saw marbles-size ice falling pelting us everywhere and covering the ground,” he said.

Rapa said the strong wind associated with ice continued till 3.30pm and stopped.

“It made it very difficult for anyone to go out to untie pigs, goats, and other livestock in the bush to herd them to safety in house,” he added.

Rapa said it was the first time his tribesmen experienced such a natural disaster and “we were all too frightened to go out and do anything to save our livestock”.

Rapa said that their main source of income, tobacco trees were all standing like skeletal remains.

He said coffee never grew well in higher attitude and only few people cultivated it because cherries were scarce.

“We depend on tobacco, kaukau, sugarcane, and vegetables to earn our living,” he added.

He said that a big lump of ice laid on their food gardens overnight till yesterday noon and slowly killed all their root crops.

“Our root crops will all die within the next few days. The ice also affects kaukau tubers in the ground which will be not good for human consumption because it will be affected by kaukau-borne diseases,” he lamented, adding that “it will take a long time to rebuild our lives”.

“I want to call on the provincial disaster office to visit my village and carry out an independent assessment on the damage and help us accordingly.

Ward councillor Paul Kingal and his president Wai Rapa must also intervene to help the affected people in whatever way they can.

“We are yet to compile an assessment of the extent of damage to submit to the authorities,” he added.