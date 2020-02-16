Grants approved for typhoon victims in the Philippines (12 February 2020)

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund two grants totalling $2.286 million to two agencies for providing relief to typhoon victims in the Philippines.

Announcing the grants today (February 12), a spokesman for the Government said that the two grants – one of $0.764 million to Adventist Development and Relief Agency China (Hong Kong) and one of $1.522 million to Oxfam Hong Kong, will be used to provide household and hygiene items, as well as shelter materials to benefit around 24 500 typhoon victims. As the targeted localities of the two relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources. The Committee hopes the grants will facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Issued at HKT 18:52