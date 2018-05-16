Grant approved for earthquake victims in Papua New Guinea

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $3.207 million to the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, China (ADRA China) for providing relief to earthquake victims in Papua New Guinea.

Announcing the grant today (May 15), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide food and hygiene items. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, ADRA China will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

