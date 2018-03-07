Further humanitarian support to Papua New Guinea

Joint media release:

Minister for Foreign Affairs, The Hon Julie Bishop MP

Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator the Hon Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

7 March 2018

The Australian Government is increasing its humanitarian support to Papua New Guinea to assist those affected by the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake on 26 February.

Around 140,000 people live in the remote areas of the Highlands region that were most impacted by the earthquake. Continuing aftershocks have caused further damage in these areas, including a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on 5 March and a 6.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

Australia is playing a leading role in supporting the PNG Government’s damage assessment and relief efforts. Three Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters will deploy to PNG this week with additional ADF personnel and supplies to support the relief effort. This contribution adds to the existing presence of 80 ADF and 75 AFP personnel in PNG.

A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules with a crew of 10 personnel has made nine flights to affected areas, delivering up to $200,000 worth of Australian humanitarian supplies, including tarpaulins, bed mats and water containers. The C-130J has also transported PNG Government medical items as well as supplies from the Red Cross, the World Health Organisation, the UN Population Fund and CARE.

Australia has deployed two logistics specialists to assist with the distribution of supplies and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will continue to assist with distribution efforts.

The ADF has conducted a comprehensive damage assessment of the Highlands Highway on behalf of PNG authorities.

Australia will provide up to one million dollars to support vulnerable women and children in the earthquake-affected areas, in partnership with UN Women and UNICEF. This will bring Australia’s total humanitarian commitment to PNG’s earthquake response to $1.2 million. Australia’s development assistance to PNG this year will total an estimated $546.3 million.

Australia stands ready to provide further assistance, as required.

