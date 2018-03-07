07 Mar 2018

Further humanitarian support to Papua New Guinea

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 07 Mar 2018 View Original

Joint media release:

Minister for Foreign Affairs, The Hon Julie Bishop MP
Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne
Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator the Hon Concetta Fierravanti-Wells

7 March 2018

The Australian Government is increasing its humanitarian support to Papua New Guinea to assist those affected by the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake on 26 February.

Around 140,000 people live in the remote areas of the Highlands region that were most impacted by the earthquake. Continuing aftershocks have caused further damage in these areas, including a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on 5 March and a 6.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

Australia is playing a leading role in supporting the PNG Government’s damage assessment and relief efforts. Three Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters will deploy to PNG this week with additional ADF personnel and supplies to support the relief effort. This contribution adds to the existing presence of 80 ADF and 75 AFP personnel in PNG.

A Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules with a crew of 10 personnel has made nine flights to affected areas, delivering up to $200,000 worth of Australian humanitarian supplies, including tarpaulins, bed mats and water containers. The C-130J has also transported PNG Government medical items as well as supplies from the Red Cross, the World Health Organisation, the UN Population Fund and CARE.

Australia has deployed two logistics specialists to assist with the distribution of supplies and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) will continue to assist with distribution efforts.

The ADF has conducted a comprehensive damage assessment of the Highlands Highway on behalf of PNG authorities.

Australia will provide up to one million dollars to support vulnerable women and children in the earthquake-affected areas, in partnership with UN Women and UNICEF. This will bring Australia’s total humanitarian commitment to PNG’s earthquake response to $1.2 million. Australia’s development assistance to PNG this year will total an estimated $546.3 million.

Australia stands ready to provide further assistance, as required.

Media enquiries
Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500
DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.