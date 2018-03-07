07 Mar 2018

Further aid to Papua New Guinea

Report
from Government of New Zealand
07 Mar 2018

Winston Petets
RT HON WINSTON PETERS
Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand will make a further deployment of aid to Papua New Guinea to help with the emergency response following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake last Monday.

A second RNZAF C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying emergency relief supplies will depart for Port Moresby on Thursday carrying mother and infant kits, family hygiene kits and tarpaulins. While in Papua New Guinea the C-130 will assist with the delivery of relief items to the affected Highlands region in partnership with Papua New Guinean authorities and other development partners.

“Sadly a number of people have lost their lives during this earthquake and New Zealand stands ready to help the people and Government of Papua New Guinea in the best way we can,” says Mr Peters.

ENDS

