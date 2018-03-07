Further aid to Papua New Guinea

Winston Petets

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand will make a further deployment of aid to Papua New Guinea to help with the emergency response following the 7.5 magnitude earthquake last Monday.

A second RNZAF C-130 Hercules aircraft carrying emergency relief supplies will depart for Port Moresby on Thursday carrying mother and infant kits, family hygiene kits and tarpaulins. While in Papua New Guinea the C-130 will assist with the delivery of relief items to the affected Highlands region in partnership with Papua New Guinean authorities and other development partners.

“Sadly a number of people have lost their lives during this earthquake and New Zealand stands ready to help the people and Government of Papua New Guinea in the best way we can,” says Mr Peters.

