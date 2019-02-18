Floods cut off Ramu-Madang Highway

By Luke Kama

THE Ramu-Madang Highway has been cut off since last Friday after floods damaged sections of the road, Works Secretary David Wereh says.

Wereh said yesterday that two culvert crossings at Tapo and Yakina were washed away during heavy rain in the area.

Department of Works has engaged contractors and moved equipment and culverts to the site.

“The road is expected to open by Wednesday at the latest,” Wereh said.

“Our efforts to create a temporary bypass at the location for quick public access is constrained by difficult local geographical and terrain conditions.”

He said damage to roads should be expected on the highways because of the “impacts of unusual weather patterns and the aging road infrastructure”.

The Ramu-Madang Highway was built by PNG Power Limited years ago for the installation of power pylons. “Environmental and economic challenges will continue to put immense pressure on our road infrastructure in the country affecting businesses and service delivery,” Wereh said.

“In the next five years, we expect to rebuild the Ramu-Madang Highway.”