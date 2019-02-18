18 Feb 2019

Floods cut off Ramu-Madang Highway

Report
from The National
Published on 18 Feb 2019 View Original

By Luke Kama

THE Ramu-Madang Highway has been cut off since last Friday after floods damaged sections of the road, Works Secretary David Wereh says.

Wereh said yesterday that two culvert crossings at Tapo and Yakina were washed away during heavy rain in the area.

Department of Works has engaged contractors and moved equipment and culverts to the site.

“The road is expected to open by Wednesday at the latest,” Wereh said.

“Our efforts to create a temporary bypass at the location for quick public access is constrained by difficult local geographical and terrain conditions.”

He said damage to roads should be expected on the highways because of the “impacts of unusual weather patterns and the aging road infrastructure”.

The Ramu-Madang Highway was built by PNG Power Limited years ago for the installation of power pylons. “Environmental and economic challenges will continue to put immense pressure on our road infrastructure in the country affecting businesses and service delivery,” Wereh said.

“In the next five years, we expect to rebuild the Ramu-Madang Highway.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.