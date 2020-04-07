Flooding leaves 60,000 homeless

By REBECCA KUKU

WITH communities still grappling with the hardships of the two-month state of emergency (SOE) due to Covid-19, more than 60,000 Gulf people have lost their homes and gardens to flooding making living a nightmare.

This happens as the province prepares to put in measures for its Covid-19 response plan.

Governor Chris Haiveta said it was not the first time for Gulf to experience flooding, however, this was one of the biggest floods the province had experienced since the 1990s.

“The extent of this flood is one of the biggest I have seen in a long, long time,” he said.

“It has affected nine local level governments (LLGs) which included Moripi, Toaripi, Taure Lakekamu, Malalaua Urban, Kaipi Melaripi, Kerema Urban, Ihu East, Ihu West and Baimuru.

“So approximately, over 60,000 people have been affected,” Haiveta said.

“Our provincial disaster office and administration are currently carrying out assessments and will complete them after the flood recedes.”

He thanked Prime Minister James Marape for committing K300,000 for immediate relief for those affected by the flooding.

Haiveta said the money would be used to provide shelter, food supply and clean water for the people during the initial period of the disaster response.

He said the province would also coordinate with the national disaster office at the provincial Covid-19 command centre. “The most challenging part (of disaster relief) will begin when the water recedes, as there will be plenty of mosquitoes, flies and waterborne diseases.”

Haiveta said the flooding had also left the people of his province vulnerable to Covid-19.

“We need all the help we can get at this time,” he said.