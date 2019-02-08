Flood sweeps away homes, gardens in Eastern Highlands

By ZACHERY PER

A BRIDGE collapsed and homes and gardens were swept away as the Kwonigi River in the Daulo district of Eastern Highlands burst its banks on Monday night.

Daniel Lunefa, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, said at around 10pm on Monday, floodwaters swept away gardens, homes and caused the Kwonigi Bailey bridge to collapse.

“The destruction was more than 3km. Two permanent houses, two semi-permanent houses and many kunai-thatched roof houses were destroyed,” he said.

“Several pigs, goats, chicken and dogs were swept away but fortunately no lives were lost.”

Lunefa said a research centre operated by the Research and Conservation Foundation was also completely destroyed.

Lunefa said schoolchildren and teachers of the Kwonigi Primary School depended on the bridge.