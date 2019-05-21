Families hit by quake struggling to rebuild

ABOUT 130 families left homeless by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake on May 7 in Labu Buttu village, Morobe, are struggling to rebuild their homes and lives.

They held prayers and thanks-giving on Sunday because there was no loss of lives.

Children, women, the disabled and the elderly were given opportunities to share their experiences when they fled to higher grounds in fear of a tsunami.

Most permanent and bush-material houses crashed to the ground and others tilted, making restoration difficult.

Community leader Kipu Anonga said the quake traumatised many children.

The community has a population of about 3,000.

Fifty houses were destroyed in Gumuhu, 40 in Minahuku, 25 in Menasa and 15 in Pisahu.

“Since the destruction, we have yet to see Wampar president Michael Poane and manager Joe Paru, the Huon Gulf district administration and the Morobe government,” Anonga said. The provincial disaster office assessed damage and provided 60 bag of rice, 15 cartons of canned fish, six pieces of canvass and 90 water containers.

Anonga said youths using chains and drums fixed 10 houses. 120 more need materials. Paru said local level government had no money for disasters, though an officer was assigned to assist.

The district administration was in a better position to assist based on an assessment report.

A restoration committee was set up and working on opening an account to seek financial assistance to help people rebuild their lives.

Local pastor Irowec Inopa urged the locals to learn from the experience.