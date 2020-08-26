Factors influencing undernutrition among children under 5 years from cocoa-growing communities in Bougainville

By: Jessica Hall, Merrilyn Walton, Floris Van Ogtrop, David Guest, Kirsten Black, Justin Beardsley

Abstract

Half the children under the age of 5 years in Papua New Guinea (PNG) are undernourished, more than double the global average with rural areas disproportionately affected. This study examines factors associated with stunting, wasting and underweight in cocoa growers’ children (<5 years) in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB), using data from a comprehensive 2017 cross-sectional livelihoods survey. Sixteen independent predictors for stunting, wasting and underweight were selected based on the UNICEF Conceptual Framework of Determinants of Undernutrition. We used multilevel logistic mixed regression models to measure the association of the explanatory variables with stunting, wasting and underweight. At the household level, the adjusted OR (aOR) of stunting (aOR=1.71,95% CI 1.14 to 2.55) and underweight (aOR=2.11, 95% CI 1.16 to 3.82) increased significantly among children from households with unimproved toilet facilities. The aOR for underweight also increased among children from households without access to clean drinking water (aOR=1.97, 95% CI 1.19 to 3.29). Short maternal stature was significantly associated with child stunting, the odds increased as maternal height decreased (from 150 to <155 cm, aOR=1.52, 95% CI 1.02 to 2.26) (<150 cm, aOR=2.37, 95% CI 1.29 to 4.35). At the individual level, the odds of a child being underweight increased with birth order (second born, aOR=1.92, 95% CI 1.09 to 3.36; third born, aOR=6.77, 95% CI 2.00 to 22.82). Compared with children less than 6 months, children aged 6–23 months and 24–59 months had a higher odds of being stunted (aOR=3.27, 95% CI 1.57 to 6.78 and aOR=2.82, 95% CI 1.40 to 5.67) and underweight (aOR=4.83, 95% CI 1.36 to 17.24 and aOR=4.59, 95% CI 1.29 to 16.26). No variables were found to be significant for wasting. Interventions that simultaneously target key life stages for women and children and the underlying social and environmental determinants are required for sustained improvements to undernutrition.

Introduction

Child undernutrition is a leading contributor to death and disability globally. It is responsible for nearly half the deaths in children less than 5 years of age,1 with a disproportionate burden in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs).

Undernutrition is detrimental to individuals, households and the broader community. Undernourished children have an increased risk of mortality, are more likely to suffer a childhood illness, be cognitively impaired, perform poorer in school, have lower earning potential and carry higher risks for non-communicable diseases in later life.2 These effects of poor nutrition start in utero and span generations. Undernourished women have a higher risk of giving birth to low birthweight babies, who in turn have a higher risk of suboptimal growth and development.3

The WHO, in response to this evidence, set goals to reduce the number of stunted children by 40% and to maintain childhood wasting to less than 5% by 2025.4 These goals have been further reinforced by the second Sustainable Development Goal.5

Determinants of undernutrition have been well documented in the literature. The UNICEF Conceptual framework for causes of malnutrition categorises these determinants into immediate (dietary intake and disease), underlying (household food security, care and feeding practices, unhealthy household environment and inadequate healthcare services) and basic causes (geographical location, lack of capital and resources).6

While good progress has been made in reducing the level of child undernutrition globally, progress has slowed down in the Asia-Pacific region, where over half the world’s malnourished children live.7 Papua New Guinea (PNG) has the highest prevalence (65%) for combined stunting, wasting and overweight.8 Similar to other LMICs, undernutrition remains a greater burden in the more populous rural areas of PNG,9 where smallholder farming continues to be the main source of livelihood. Being one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world, the environmental conditions, cultural practices and diets vary greatly between geographical areas.9 This heterogeneity calls for a better understanding of the context-specific drivers of poor nutrition within subpopulations.

To further this understanding, we administered a large cross-sectional household survey with cocoa-farming communities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB), a rural and remote island province of PNG. The ARoB endured a decade long conflict between 1988 and 1998 which decimated local health and education infrastructure. Many people today are without access to basic healthcare, clean water and sanitation—open defecation is common,10 11 a behaviour which Spears reported could account for a large portion of the variation in child height internationally.12

Two-thirds of the ARoB population are smallholder cocoa farmers.13 Cash crop farmers face a number of risks and uncertainties related to productivity such as unstable market prices, pests and diseases and the increasing threat of severe weather events associated with climate change.14–16 In the ARoB, this has been exacerbated by sustained low levels of cocoa productivity in the years following the conflict. Efforts to improve farming practices over the years have not been fully realised. It is thought that this may be caused by poor uptake and underlying constraints within the local community.17 While a range of factors can influence cocoa production, our research suggests that high levels of poor health and nutrition play a considerable role in the ARoB.11 13 Similar links have been drawn by other studies involving smallholder cocoa farmers.15 18 Persistent poor health and nutrition are major factors underpinning farmers’ capacity to improve cocoa yield, sales and income. Conversely, a reduced income may limit access to nutritious foods and healthcare, leading to poorer nutrition and health.13 Many cocoa-farming communities own livestock (61%) that share living spaces—this increases the risk of faecal–oral transmission of pathogens to humans. Repeated infections over time are associated with poor nutrition and growth of children.19 The challenges faced by smallholder cocoa farmers are complex and multifactorial, requiring the knowledge and skills from multiple disciplines.

This study is part of a larger 6-year ACIAR funded project (HORT/094/2016) which uses a One Health approach to enhance cocoa farmer productivity and livelihoods by assessing and addressing the health of the farmer, cocoa tree and the environment. A One Health approach involves transdisciplinary teams working together to improve health outcomes for humans, animals and the environment in which they inhabit.20 Details of this approach are outlined in a separate paper.21

Despite the known links between health, nutrition, labour availability and productivity being known,22 many agriculture development programmes to date have been discipline-centric with focus on improving farming practices via technology. Without simultaneously addressing the health, nutrition and environmental needs of the farming communities, improvements in productivity will be limited.17 Understanding the nutritional status and identifying factors associated with poor nutrition are a key component to improving livelihoods of cocoa farmers in the ARoB.

Although PNG has some of the highest rates of child undernutrition in the world, there is scarce research into the specific drivers of poor nutrition within PNG.9 23 Geographical location, particularly rural residence, has been shown to be significantly associated with child undernutrition in PNG.24–26 At the household level, poorer household wealth,24 27 inadequate water supply and overcrowding,27 lower maternal education,27–29 poorer asset ownership of mothers30 and lower education level of household head24 were reported to be significant. At the individual level, Olita’a et al found younger maternal age, low birth weight, short birth interval and incomplete vaccination were significant factors.27 Due to a paucity of PNG data, many of these studies used older datasets, which may not reflect the current context. To the best of our knowledge, no other study has assessed the multilevel factors associated with child undernutrition within the ARoB or the broader islands region of PNG. Therefore, our research aims to provide an understanding of the nutritional status and key factors associated with undernutrition among children under 5 from cocoa-growing communities in the ARoB.