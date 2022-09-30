EU - STREIT PNG's News Monthly updates - September 2022, Issue 9

IMPLEMENTED DELIVERIES

Delivered activity:

Built the capacity of 170 plus fermentary owners in Cocoa Quality Assessment.

Provided 60 cocoa farmer groups with nursey establishment material.

Empowered 1,500 plus lead cocoa farmers on integrated pest disease management.

Supported 1,000 vanilla farming households in 17 LLGs with provision of 140 sets of vanilla cultivation, husbandry and processing materials,

Supported 9 vanilla farming communities with provision and construction of 9 vanilla vine treatments sheds.

Finalised procurement of 200 solar vanilla dryers.

Trained additional 217 fishers on aquaculture and riverine capture fisheries.

Expected results:

Strengthening value chain actors' capacity to further develop agribusiness SMEs.

Providing quality agricultural inputs, tools and equipment to the farmers.

Building the capacity of local fishers in adopting more efficient and improved practices.

Implementation area:

Maprik and Wewak districts, East Sepik Province; Vanimo-Green Districts, Sandaun Province.