EU - STREIT PNG's News Monthly updates - May 2022, Issue 5

IMPLEMENTED DELIVERIES

Delivered activity:

Held the 3rd Programme Steering Committee with the presence of senior officials from national and provincial government and administrations institutions, the European Union Delegation, and the United Nations family system in the country.

Expected Results:

Reviewing the Programme Annual Progress Report, examining existing challenges, recommending ways forward for an accelerated delivery and approving new workplan to provide support to the people in East Sepik and Sanduan provinces. Location:

Vanimo, Sandaun Province.

Delivered activity:

Organised two “Gender and Youth" capacity building workshop for 52 officers from PDAL, Cocoa Board, Provincial NFA officers, NAQIA, Gender focal points of NGO’s and CBO’s.

Built the Capacity of 1068 cocoa and vanilla farmers on the importance of mainstreaming gender and youth perspectives in value chains as a means to curb gender-based violence.

Expected results:

Enhancing the institutional capacity of public entities and civil society organisations to address challenges experienced by women, girls and youth and to mainstream gender perspectives and youth inclusion within their organisations and broader communities during the formulation of polices and adoption measures for inclusive and sustainable agri-food value chains development. Introducing the concept of family farming as a business to farming communities.

Promoting recognising, valuing and rewarding the valuable contribution of women and youth.

Implementation/Coverage area:

Sandaun Province and East Sepik Province.