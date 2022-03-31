EU - STREIT PNG's News Monthly updates - March 2022, Issue 3

In nutshell

The EU Funded UN Joint STREIT Programme in Papua New Guinea, at the end of its first Year of “Full Implementation Phase,” (December 2021) and in partnership with the national, provincial and local partners and stakeholders, has succeeded in reaching and delivering a broad range of technical assistance and support to:

331,000 people

55,000 households

40 Local Level Governments (LLGs)

in East Sepik and Sandaun provinces.

IMPLEMENTED DELIVERIES

Delivered activity:

Sensitised 1,750 students and school teachers on the role of women and youths in agricultural development and the importance of a gender-transformative approach to education; Conducted Gender Sensitisation for 782 farmers on the importance of engaging in family farming as a family business model; Trained 41 staff/officers from Local NGOs and lead aquaculture farmers (7 females and 34 males) to serve as community Coaches to promote mainstreaming gender in agri-food value chains.

Expected Results:

Creating awareness among beneficiaries, stakeholders and students as the future of the country, on the important and quality determinant role of women and youth in the agrifood value chains as well as the need for women and youth to take part in decision-making in value chain development for any meaningful sustainable value chain development.

Implementation area:

Amliges and Mamblep LLG, Kawanga LLG, Dreikikir Rural LLG, North Wosera LLG, Boikin-Dagua Rural LLG, East Sepik Province.