EU - STREIT PNG's News Monthly updates - August 2022, Issue 8

IMPLEMENTED DELIVERIES

Delivered activity:

Paid a visit by the European Union Delegation in Papua New Guinea, to the EU-STREIT PNG Programme's implementation sites in East Sepik Province.

Opened Officially the EU Funded UN Joint Programme Office in Wewak.

Expected results:

Improving the progress made by the Programme, sharing insights with the beneficiaries, and receiving their feedback.

Providing an environmental-friendly facility, equipped with renewable energy solutions, to serve farmers and farming communities in Sepik region sustainably.

Implementation area:

Angoram, Wewak and Yangoru-Saussia districts, East Sepik Province

Delivered activity:

Completed technical design to equip 6 public facilities with renewable energy solution.

Expected results:

Increasing production of, and access to renewable energy systems at select public facilities, such as schools and health centres, to promote awareness of sustainable and renewable energy.

Implementation/Coverage area:

Sandaun and East Sepik provinces.