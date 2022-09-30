EU - STREIT PNG's News Monthly updates - August 2022, Issue 8

IMPLEMENTED DELIVERIES
Delivered activity:
Paid a visit by the European Union Delegation in Papua New Guinea, to the EU-STREIT PNG Programme's implementation sites in East Sepik Province.
Opened Officially the EU Funded UN Joint Programme Office in Wewak.
Expected results:
Improving the progress made by the Programme, sharing insights with the beneficiaries, and receiving their feedback.
Providing an environmental-friendly facility, equipped with renewable energy solutions, to serve farmers and farming communities in Sepik region sustainably.
Implementation area:
Angoram, Wewak and Yangoru-Saussia districts, East Sepik Province
Delivered activity:
Completed technical design to equip 6 public facilities with renewable energy solution.
Expected results:
Increasing production of, and access to renewable energy systems at select public facilities, such as schools and health centres, to promote awareness of sustainable and renewable energy.
Implementation/Coverage area:
Sandaun and East Sepik provinces.