EU - STREIT PNG's News Monthly updates - April 2022, Issue 4

IMPLEMENTED DELIVERIES

Delivered activity:

Through partnership with WMBL, the Programme has achieved the milestone of connecting more than 10,000 women to the formal financial system in the Greater Sepik region. These new women customers can now use the biometrically enabled network of ‘Mama Access Points’. WMBL with support from EU-STREIT PNG Programme has established one Mama Access Point in each of the 10 districts of the Greater Sepik region.

Expected Results:

Access to a banking channel opens the door for these women customers to gain control of their financial life. With one Mama Access Point in each district, they no longer need to travel to Wewak or Vanimo for their banking needs. These new customers have started using their bank accounts to deposit their small savings to secure the future of their families.

Implementation area:

Every district in East Sepik and Sandaun provinces.