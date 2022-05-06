PNG
EU - STREIT PNG's Fast Facts
Attachments
Basic Information
Full name: Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade in Papua New Guinea Funded: European Union
Duration: 2020 – 2024
Implementation: UN Joint Programme
Leading Agency/Administrative Agent: FAO Implementing Agencies: ILO, UNCDF, ITU, UNDP Partners: National and provincial government institutions, research institutions, civil society organisations, and private sector enterprises.
Objectives
To improve the lives of the people by increasing sustainable and inclusive economic development of rural Sepik, through:
Improving economic returns and opportunities from cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains.
Strengthening and improving the efficiency of value chain enablers, including the business environment (ICT and financial services), climate-proof transport and alternative energy solutions.
Important Facts (as of May 2022)
Reached out and provided technical assistance and support to 55,000 households and 331,000 people in 40 Local Level Governments (LLGs) in Greater Sepik.
Organised sensitisation and awareness campaigns on the quality determinant of women and youth in the agri-food value chains and the need to mainstream gender and youth perspectives in these value chains, for 9,241 women, youths, students, and men.
Conducted a baseline survey, developed in partnership with NARI, providing benchmarks for the Progarmme’s indicators.
Trained nearly 13,000 lead farmers and extension officers (including 20 percent women and 25 percent youths) in the cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains.
Distributed nearly 290,000 cocoa pod borer-tolerant seedlings from main and satellite nurseries.
Established more than 250 cocoa budwood gardens in strategic locations across different districts, LLGs and wards in the Sepik.
Created a database of more than 300 cluster groups and cooperatives in cocoa, vanilla and fisheries value chains.
Recruited 147 community workers (50 percent women) through Road Maintenance Groups, creating a total of 30,051 person-days paid decent employment with wage payment are done through bank account using mobile wallet.
Developed web-based Road Transport Information Management System (RoTIMS) and trained 40 Government officers on using it.
Provided maintenance to 120 km of farm-to-market roads out of the initial 310 km target.
Identified and profiled 18 feeder roads based on engineering estimates using GIS technology in both Sepik provinces.
Capacitated 140 officers from company contractors in road construction, e-bidding, contract management, contract procurement, quality control, decent works and quality delivery for competitive bidding, including in EU-STREIT PNG projects.
Partnered with UNITECH PNG to train nearly 400 engineers, sub-engineers, officers and skilled workers on road Infrastructure construction and maintenance.
Rolled out skills development training programs for 150 youths in proper road structure construction.
Connected 10,000 women to the formal financial system in the Greater Sepik region
Developed E-Agriculture Strategies for Sepiks and draft of "Quality of Service Framework" for NICTA on Mobile Broadband Connectivity. Trained officers, agripreneurs, NGOs' members and lead farmers on Digital Agriculture and Financial Inclusion