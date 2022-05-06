EU - STREIT PNG's Fast Facts

Basic Information

Full name: Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade in Papua New Guinea Funded: European Union

Duration: 2020 – 2024

Implementation: UN Joint Programme

Leading Agency/Administrative Agent: FAO Implementing Agencies: ILO, UNCDF, ITU, UNDP Partners: National and provincial government institutions, research institutions, civil society organisations, and private sector enterprises.

Objectives

To improve the lives of the people by increasing sustainable and inclusive economic development of rural Sepik, through:

Improving economic returns and opportunities from cocoa, vanilla and fishery value chains.

Strengthening and improving the efficiency of value chain enablers, including the business environment (ICT and financial services), climate-proof transport and alternative energy solutions.

Important Facts (as of May 2022)