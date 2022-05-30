EU funded UN Joint STREIT Programme in Papua New Guinea

Success Story

East Sepik Province: Supporting rural and agri micro-entrepreneur women in Angoram District to get access to finance and banking products and services.

Angoram is a small township some 2.5 hours drive from Wewak, the central city and capital of the East Sepik Province. It serves as a business hub for farmers and micro-entrepreneurs engaged in cocoa, rubber, and fish. Despite being the capital of a district with 32,000 people, Angoram town has not even a single bank branch. As a result, the people of this town had to travel to Wewak to visit a bank branch. Travel to Wewak from Angoram requires a whole day and comes with a travel cost of 40 Kina (~USD 11) in a Public Motor Vehicle. Such high costs mostly prevented frequent use of banks and inhibited the development of a saving culture in the region.

Traditional banks in PNG have found it unviable to expand their branch networks in locations like Angoram due to limited business potential (low population) and poor road infrastructure making it expensive to sustain regular branch operations. To solve this conundrum, the EU Funded UN Joint STREIT PNG Programme worked with Women’s Micro Bank Limited (WMBL) to develop a low-cost biometrically enabled kiosk type structure called Mama Bank Access Point (MAP). Biometric technology makes banking secure and convenient even for illiterate customers. UNCDF has partnered with WMBL to establish one MAP in each of the ten districts in East Sepik and Sandaun provinces, including one in Angoram.

With the establishment of MAP in Angoram, customers no longer need to travel to Wewak to visit a bank branch. All banking needs, including deposits, withdrawals and loans, are offered through the MAP. The MAP has been incredibly beneficial to women customers who are more comfortable visiting a MAP that a woman from their locality manages.

"In past, there was no bank, and we were not saving. We used to earn and spend it all to buy things. Now we save our money in the bank. We can deposit, make a withdrawal, and understand how the bank works. We are very happy with the establishment of a bank in Angoram."

European Union-funded Programme for Support to Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade in Papua New Guinea (EU-STREIT PNG), as part of its mandate to expand the banking infrastructure and access to financial services and products across the Greater Sepik region, entered into partnership with a number of leading local micro-finance institutions to operationalise banking access points in the target areas with the aim to reach 150,000 beneficiaries in total. This initiative will cover, and significantly improve access to finance among, the majority of farming communities in the Sepiks.