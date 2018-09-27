27 Sep 2018

ENB privileged to host disaster management forum: Konga

Report
from The National
Published on 27 Sep 2018

EAST New Britain is privileged to host the 12th Disaster Management Senior Officials’ Forum because some of the outcomes of the meeting will be used to improve the province’s disaster management plans, says Governor Nakikus Konga.

Konga said this yesterday when welcoming members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Disaster Management Senior Officials to the province for the two-day forum.

“My province will continue to invest in disaster programmes and take heed of its benefits so we encourage disaster management and preparedness,” Konga said.

“My province is disaster prone and my government through the provincial administration is geared towards a new disaster plan.”

Konga said his province had seen much destruction as a result of the twin volcanic eruptions of 1994. He said many lives were shattered and properties destroyed as a result of the disaster.

“I believe this forum will address these issues so our province and Asia-Pacific Economic Conference member nations can benefit,” Konga said.

He said East New Britain was vulnerable to disasters and the integration of important information into the provincial disaster planning systems would assist greatly.

