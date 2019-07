This infographic presents findings from sites hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in West New Britain Province after the eruption of Ulawun Volcano on 26 June 2019. Presented are findings from six (6) IDP sites namely Soi, Bakada*, Gigipuna-VJ Camp, Sabali Beach, Kabaya* and Koasa. It is reported that there are IDPs at Barema which is located in the Hargy Palm Oil Company’s plantation.