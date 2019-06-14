14 Jun 2019

Dry season affects measles-rubella, polio campaign in Madang

Report
from The National
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

MODILON hospital staff in Madang will take time to reach villages in Middle Ramu and Bogia districts for the measles-rubella and polio campaign because of Ramu River’s low water levels, an official says.

Madang emergency operations centre coordinator Karoi Kamac said dry weather had seen Ramu River water levels fall affecting travel along it.

“There has been a delay in the vaccination campaign because the river that we are supposed to travel on using outboard motor cannot be used now,” Kamac said.

Usino-Bundi, Raicoast, Sumkar and Madang districts started their campaigns already with Ramu and Bogia yet to start.

“We will use dinghies to travel as far as we can and then use canoes in the shallower areas to reach all the villages,” he said.

Kamac said health workers would visit Josephstahl health centre in Middle Ramu using the Sogoram River and reach Kauma health centre in Bogia by canoe using the Guam River. He said they had a successful vaccination campaign last year covering the entire province with the support of the provincial government, health workers, volunteers and locals.

A national emergency operations centre report showed that Madang led the country in terms of polio vaccination coverage.

He thanked the United Nation Children’s Fund (Unicef), World Health Organisation (Who) and other donor partners for funding and logistical support with last year’s polio campaign and presently with the measles-rubella campaign.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.