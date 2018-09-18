Developing climate change information for the Pacific: Guidance material to raise awareness and facilitate sectoral decisionmaking using science-based climate change information and services

Introduction

Climate change in the Pacific

Small island developing states (SIDS) are among the most vulnerable to our changing climate. People living in the western tropical Pacific SIDS are already experiencing higher temperatures, shifts in rainfall patterns, rising sea levels and changes in the frequency and intensity of extreme climate events. Further changes on top of an existing, naturally variable climate are expected long into the future because of global warming.

These changes in the climate have far-reaching consequences that will affect communities and the built and natural environment. At a national level, sectors that will be impacted include health, infrastructure, water, energy, tourism, food (fisheries, agriculture), natural resources (forestry, biodiversity) and disaster risk management.

To deal with these changes, Pacific SIDS need credible, useful and accessible scientific information to inform decision-making at a sectoral level about what drives the climate in the Pacific, how it may change in the future and what the impact of these changes might be.

Climate change information for decision-making

Climate change means that the climate we have been used to in the past is not the climate that we will have in the future.

While we do not know exactly how the future will unfold in the decades out to 2100, we can draw on climate change science to tell us what the future climate might be like. In particular, we can use sciencebased climate change information to provide the evidence for developing ‘climate smart’ policies and plans for sectoral adaptation and disaster risk management. This could include:

strategies for agricultural cropping and fisheries resource management

building codes and engineering specifications for key infrastructure such as housing, public buildings and utilities, roads, drainage systems, bridges and ports

planning and management of energy and water resources

public health awareness and management campaigns.

Climate change information comes in many forms, from general, mostly qualitative overview statements through to quantitative datasets from observations and models, decisionsupport tools, training resources and communication or knowledge products. This information can be used for a range of purposes, from raising community awareness through to conducting detailed climate change risk assessments.

Climate change information and services

Sectoral stakeholders can only consider climate change information for risk assessments and associated decision-making if the relevant data and information are discoverable, accessible, useful and applied. The process for providing this information is referred to as climate change services.

Climate change services are relevant over multi-decadal timescales, and provide a mechanism to facilitate turning climate change data, information and knowledge into action. Climate change services:

are based on past, present and future climate (including both mean condition and extremes), largescale climate processes and natural variability, and related impacts on natural and human systems

generate and provide climate projections data, information, decision-support tools and communication/awareness raising products

inform decision-making for national governments, sectoral stakeholders and local communities in relation to climate change risk assessment and associated adaptation planning and disaster risk management.

In the Pacific, national meteorological and hydrological services (NMHSs) are one of the key providers of climate change services on behalf of local stakeholders at a national/sub-national level. Consistent with the World Meteorological Organization’s Global Framework for Climate Services1, the delivery of climate services relevant over multiple timeframes and sectoral interests including climate change is a stated priority of the Pacific Islands Meteorological Strategy 2017–20262.

About this publication

This publication has been prepared primarily to assist NMHSs and their sectoral stakeholders to jointly undertake national/sub-national climate change risk assessments. It broadly outlines steps for identifying, developing and applying climate change information as part of a staged risk assessment process, and provides advice and resources for undertaking each step.

These guidance materials build on existing climate change science knowledge and products developed by the Pacific-Australia Climate Change Science and Adaptation Planning (PACCSAP) program and its predecessor, the Pacific Climate Change Science Program (PCCSP). The materials are, for the most part, non-technical, but some background knowledge about climate change science is assumed.

While an overview of climate variability, extremes and change is included in this publication, for more detailed information the reader is referred to the resources available at www.pacificclimatechangescience.org..