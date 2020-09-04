COVID-19 Multi-Sector Response Plan - Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (as of 3 September 2020)

Key Figures

$112.8 million financial requirement through December 2020

4.6 million people in need nationwide

2.3 million people targeted

0.5 doctors and 5.3 nurses per 10,000 people

46% of people have access to improved drinking water source

29% of people have access to improved sanitation facilities

780 km porous land border

Introduction

This revision to the Disaster Management Team’s (DMT) multi-sector response plan for COVID-19 updates the plan based on recent identification of widespread community transmission in the National Capital District, Western province and its likelihood nationwide. It remains aligned with the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan issued on 24 April 2020 and its Communications Plan for Coronavirus Disease 2019 revised on 25 August 2020. It harmonizes the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Protection cluster strategies and activities with the Health cluster. It also considers the Government’s document ‘Niupela Pasin: Papua New Guinea’s “New Normal” in the Time of the COVID-19 Pandemic’, updated on 30 July 2020.

Additionally, the Department of Education and the Department for Community Development and Religion have developed sectoral plans for COVID-19 response.

The Government’s emergency response plan maintains a health sector focus and plans for a ‘worst case’ scenario, articulating the process of progressing into containment and subsequently mitigation of community transmission and on to recovery. It presents an opportunity to improve the core capacities of the whole of government, to see where both health and non-health sectors fit in and respond in the immediate and medium terms, and to adapt to the ‘new normal’ that this coronavirus has inevitably presented.

This revision of the DMT multi-sector response plan for COVID-19 attempts to be as simple as possible. It is meant to augment the Government’s plans, focusing on gaps and meeting the needs of the most vulnerable people, and, jointly with Government partners, attempts to address the most critical primary and secondary impacts of this public health emergency and the necessary measures put in place to contain and mitigate its impact. It is adequately and appropriately costed for immediate resourcing.

This revision is designed to address the multi-sectoral humanitarian needs and socio-economic recovery through December 2020. It is an evolving document needing regular updates as the situation changes. The next review will be at the end of this iteration in December 2020 following a light evaluation of the resources mobilised to that point and the impacts of the actions implemented.