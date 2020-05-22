COVID-19 Multi-Sector Response Plan - Papua New Guinea Disaster Management Team (as of 21 May 2020)

Key Figures

1.7 million people potentially affected nationwide

2.3 million people in high-priority provinces

0.5 doctors and 5.3 nurses per 10,000 people

45% of people have access to improved drinking water source

29% of people have access to improved sanitation facilities

720 km porous land border

$105.1 million financial requirement for 6 months

Introduction

This revision to the Disaster Management Team’s (DMT) multi-sector response plan for COVID-19 is meant to align the multi-sector plan with the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan issued on 24 April 2020. Additionally, at the time of this version, the Department of Education and Department for Community Development and Religion have also issued their own national COVID-19 response and recovery plans.

The Government’s plan maintains a health sector focus and plans for a ‘worst case’ scenario, articulating the process of progressing into containment and subsequently mitigation of community transmission and on to recovery. It presents an opportunity to improve the core capacities of the whole of government, to see where both health and non-health sectors fit in and respond in the immediate and medium terms, and to adapt to the ‘new normal’ that this coronavirus has inevitably presented.

The DMT multi-sector response plan for COVID-19 attempts to be as simple as possible so it can be understood by all. It augments the Government’s plans and, jointly with Government partners, attempts to adequately address the primary and secondary impacts of this health emergency and the necessary measures put in place to contain and mitigate its impact. It is adequately and appropriately costed for immediate resourcing.

This plan is initially designed to address the next six months of the response and socio-economic recovery. It is an evolving document needing regular updates as the situation changes. The next review will be in three months following a light evaluation of the resources mobilised to that point and the impacts of the actions implemented.