Cash and Voucher Assistance: Cash Feasibility Risk Assessment - Papua New Guinea (December 2020)

1. Background

Save the Children Australia under its Disaster READY Program has planned to roll-out Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) Preparedness in four countries in the Pacific namely, Papua New Guinea,

Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Fiji through funding support from the Australian Humanitarian Partnership Support Unit (APHSU) of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). Disaster READY’s CVA Preparedness will result in the set-up of CVA systems in each country using harmonised approaches and coordination mechanisms with respective governments and humanitarian actors to ensure complementary targeting, increase beneficiary reach, and quickly facilitate cash and voucher assistance to affected and vulnerable population. In addition, it ensures Save the Children offices across the Pacific – Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea – are ‘cash ready’ to respond to the emerging needs including the impact of Covid-19 virus.

2. Assessment Objectives

As each country across the Pacific currently have different cash capacities and experiences, Save the Children PNG (SC-PNG) specifically, plans to undertake a Cash Feasibility Risk Assessment (FRA) with the objective to determine whether CVA is an appropriate methodology during an emergency response and/or if it can be integrated in programmes. It will also determine and understand the risks and opportunities of launching CVA in PNG communities including cross-cutting issues such as gender, advocacy and disability inclusion.

Key questions of the Cash FRA will focus particularly on:

Context: Identification of current and potential issues and concerns that affect/impact CVA acceptance of government and communities; household-level acceptance and preferences; perception of children on CVA; data privacy and protection; donors’ position on CVA and compliance requirements, and Complaints and Response Mechanism (CRM) setup. Market Analysis: Conduct simple market assessment in the target areas looking into staple goods/services including quality, quantity, prices (projections on demand and scale up), market competitiveness and integration, market and price tracking systems as well as impact on markets and prices from any previous CVA activities in the country. Internal Controls and Delivery: the FRA will include a Delivery Mechanism Assessment that will identify the list of delivery mechanisms fit for emergency, longer-term, and available alternatives; review of controls/systems on theft, diversion, and fraud; partner's capacity assessment (if applicable); financial risks with service providers; and any local laws for licenses or permits required related to CVA. Security: Understand the political context on target areas including risks and mitigations for SCPNG staff, beneficiaries, and vendors.

The FRA will also look into the experiences, recent learnings and best practices of other Save the Children Country Offices and humanitarian actors in the Pacific to promote learning from each other and increase PNG staff capacity building.