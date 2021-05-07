Caritas Australia welcomes over $350,000 raised by Catholic Health Australia and its members to support PNG during COVID-19 crisis

We welcome the incredible $356,200 that Catholic Health Australia and its members have raised to fight COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The money is more needed than ever, as PNG continues to face a devastating outbreak of COVID-19.

More than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in PNG, but due to low testing rates the real number is assumed to be much higher. There is currently a lack of available tests as well as long waiting times to receive test results, meaning that there are far more active cases than reported. Although weekly case numbers have started to fall, there are still cases across all provinces, and the already fragile healthcare system is overwhelmed.

Thanks to Catholic Health Australia and its members, Caritas Australia will be able to send vital PPE to health workers across PNG. The money will provide essential support to Catholic Church Health Services (CCHS), our partner in PNG, and will be used to distribute to PPE to protect health workers serving their communities in PNG.

The original goal of $250,000 has been well exceeded, thanks to a number of Catholic organisations who stepped up to support one of our closest neighbours.

The list of generous organisations includes the Australian Ursulines, Calvary Health, Catholic Healthcare Limited, Institute of the Sisters of Mercy Australia and PNG, Mater, Mercy Health, Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, Sisters of Mercy, St John of God Health Care, St Vincent’s Health Australia, Villa Maria Catholic Homes and Catholic Health Australia.

Caritas Australia will continue to work with CCHS and other local partners to support community awareness on prevention and vaccination messaging to combat the high level of vaccine hesitancy in the country, as well as provide support for the vaccine roll-out when it takes place.

“This increase in support from Catholic Health Australia members is going to make a real difference,” says Emma Dawson, Pacific Program Manager. “The money will ensure that we can distribute vital PPE in partnership with CCHS, and we will work through existing networks to ensure that remote and marginalised communities get the support they need during this crisis.”

“Church partners are responsible for approximately half of the schools and health facilities in the country, which means that organisations like CCHS are well-placed to make sure that vital lifesaving PPE and health messages reach people in need.”

Help support vulnerable communities in the Pacific through our Pacific Regional Appeal.