Beyond Barriers: Papua New Guinea Case Study (March 2022)

Papua New Guinea currently maintains separate governance and institutional arrangements for disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change. Most stakeholders agree that DRR and climate change adaptation (CCA) activities largely continue to operate in silos. This is particularly reflected in financing and coordination mechanisms, creating multi-layered challenges for integrated approaches at the community level.

The recent case study Beyond Barriers: Papua New Guinea Case Study by the Humanitarian Advisory Group & World Vision explores PNG’s progress in integration of DRR and CCA. It identifies key themes and opportunities for stakeholders to advance approaches that reduce risk and enhance resilience in communities in PNG.