20 Jan 2020

Autonomous Region of Bouganville Site Profile: Deos-Tinputz Internally Displaced Persons (17-Jan-20)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original
Download PDF (408.93 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW: Deos-Tinputz experienced a King Tide at around 2000Hrs on 03 January 2020, leading to the displacement of the local community members who fled to higher ground for safety. The displaced population cleared the land identified for temporary evacuation, and erected makeshift shelters prior to receiving tarpaulins from the Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society (PNGRCS). They also received water containers from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Bougainville Disaster & Climate Change Office. This site profile presents main findings from the assessment jointly conducted by PNGRCS, Save the Children and IOM at the request of the Bougainville Disaster & Climate Change Office.

