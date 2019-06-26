26 Jun 2019

Australia and PNG agree to extend contracts for Manus Island asylum seeker services

from Australian Broadcasting Corporation
By PNG correspondent Natalie Whiting

The Australian and Papua New Guinea governments have agreed to a limited extension of the contracts to provide services to asylum seekers, before the PNG Government takes over.

The contracts for work on Manus Island were to expire at the end of the month.

Today's agreement came after PNG Prime Minister James Marape yesterday called for the security contracts held by Paladin to be cancelled immediately.

The two governments released a joint statement saying they were committed to "ongoing cooperation to ensure quality and sustainable services are in place to support the health, welfare and safety of transferees".

The statement said the PNG Government intended to assume responsibility for service delivery and would contract local providers "through an open market competitive procurement process".

To allow time for that to happen and to ensure services are maintained, the governments have agreed to a limited extension of existing contract arrangements along with a review of those arrangements.

The statement said the transition would happen within the "quickest possible time" and then the Australian-held contracts would be terminated.

No time frames for the contract extensions or transition have been outlined.

