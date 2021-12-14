Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (7 - 13 December 2021)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Unusually high tides occurring between 4 and 6 December have caused flooding events in island and coastal communities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ARoB), New Ireland Island and,

Manus and East Sepik provinces. Preliminary report indicates that in the ARoB, at least 3,400 people in four communities in the Carterets have been affected. In East Sepik, seven low-lying islands are affected, of which four islands are part of Wewak cluster islands and 3 islands are part of Schouten cluster Islands. IOM estimates 7,200 people in four villages, namely: Kaup, Murik, Darapab and Karau, were displaced by flooding. In New Ireland, up to 30,000 people are estimated to have been affected and immediate needs include emergency food, potable water, and non-food items. In Manus Province, coastal areas and atolls are flooded affecting areas with a population of approximately 50,000 people. Humanitarian partners, the National Disaster Center, and governments of Australia, New Zealand and USA are coordinating the response to needs. A National Standby Assessment Team (NAST) will be deployed on 17-23 December to assess the extent of the damage, situation, and needs.

PHILIPPINES

A developing weather system is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on the 14 December and is forecast to become of typhoon strength ahead landfall. The national weather agency PAGASA estimates that the tropical cyclone, which will be locally named “Odette” and internationally as “Rai,” to move west-northwestward and is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of CARAGA (northeast Mindanao) or Eastern Visayas by the 16 December. The Philippines Government is putting preparedness measures in place and is pre-positioning food supplies, while the Department of Health is considering rescheduling national vaccination campaigns in these areas.

MYANMAR

Internal displacement of civilians continues to rise across northwest Myanmar where a serious humanitarian situation is unfolding and where access for aid workers is severely limited. As of 7 December, more than 100,000 people had been displaced since May due to ongoing armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Chinland Defense Force (CDF), as well as various People’s Defence Forces (PDFs).

During the reporting period, more than 18,000 people were newly displaced in 4 townships of Sagaing Region, bringing the total number of internally displaced people (IDPs) there to 59,000. In Chin State, 10,500 people were newly displaced in Mindat and Kanpetlet townships, bringing the total number of IDPs to 40,100, including the 6,300 IDPs in Paletwa Township, who were displaced due to earlier conflict between the MAF and the Arakan Army (AA). Humanitarians are concerned about unmet needs in Mindat Township where there has been little humanitarian access and needs are growing. In late November, UNHCR was able to reach IDPs in displacement sites in urban Mindat with relief items. However, wider access is urgently needed in rural Mindat to reach displaced people and host communities who are in dire need of life-saving assistance including food and protection services. Elsewhere in Chin State, more than 530 houses, 4 churches and a school in Thantlang Town have reportedly been burnt down or destroyed since 18 September. The residents had already fled the town for safety several months earlier. In Magway Region, nearly 300 people were newly displaced over the reporting period, bringing the total number of IDPs to about 12,000 in 3 townships. Many more have also reportedly crossed the border into India, in addition to the 15,000 people who had already been recorded as leaving since February 2021.