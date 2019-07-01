Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (25 June - 01 July 2019)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

More than 11,000 people are displaced in 11 sites in East and West New Britain provinces, following a volcanic eruption on Mt.

Ulawun. The volcano began emitting ash plumes on 26 June and erupted at least once, sending ash up to 20,000 meters (66,000 feet) into the air. An ash cloud developed across the western and southern parts of New Britain island, temporarily closing Hoskins Airport. In West New Britain, where more than 10,600 people are displaced, provincial authorities are establishing two formal care centres in Barema and Bagada in Talasea District.

National and provincial authorities, along with PNG Red Cross and in-country humanitarian agencies, have been providing relief supplies, including food, tarpaulins, blankets, water containers, mosquito nets, hygiene kits, as well as providing medical assistance.

On 28 June, volcanic activity was reported on Manam volcano,

Madang Province. The volcano emitted volcanic ash and superheated pyroclastic flows to the west and northeast slopes of the volcano. Approximately 3,775 people have moved to four care centres in Baliau, Kuluguma, Boda and Iassa. PNG’s National Disaster Centre is coordinating with provincial authorities to deliver prepositioned relief supplies to those affected.

PHILIPPINES

More than 77,000 suspected cases of dengue and 300 deaths were reported in the first 20 weeks of 2019 in the Philippines. This is almost double the number of reported cases during the same time period last year.

Dengue cases remain high as the rainy season approaches, with the Department of Health declaring a dengue outbreak in four villages in the province of Negros Oriental in the Central Visayas region. City and municipal health officials, working with local authorities, have launched information campaigns in the affected provinces. They are conducting house-to-house visits and distributing treated mosquito nets.

MYANMAR

A private truck contracted to transport ICRC relief supplies was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kyauktaw Township in Rakhine State on 27 June, on its way from Yangon to Maungdaw Township, ICRC said in a statement. There were no casualties.

The Arakan Army (AA) attacked a boat close to Sittwe Town on 22 June, killing two soldiers and injuring one.

Subsequently, the Military initiated ‘clearance operations’ in the area. On 30 June, the Military extended the unliteral ceasefire in Kachin and Shan states until 31 August.