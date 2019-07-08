Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 - 8 July 2019)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

An estimated 13,300 people remain in eight evacuation sites in West New Britain Province and 2,500 people remain in an evacuation site in East New Britain Province, following an eruption on Mt. Ulawun on 26 June. In West New Britain, 86 per cent of those displaced are staying in government-run care centres. Shelter types vary across the six sites, with around 16 per cent of people reportedly staying in open spaces or with no shelter.

An assessment of displacement sites identified needs in food, temporary shelter and health. The Prime Minister has committed US $1.4 million for the response. In addition to assistance being provided through provincial authorities and from the PNG Red Cross and Salvation Army, the National Disaster Centre has delivered two containers of food and other relief supplies to West New Britain. The authorities are waiting for results of an assessment from the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory before allowing people to return to their homes.

15,800 people evacuated

AFGHANISTAN

On 6 July, reportedly more than 14,000 people were displaced following clashes between Non-State Armed Groups and Afghan National Security Forces in Dawlatyar District of Ghor Province, located in the north-west region of Afghanistan. Initial reports indicate that displaced people from Dawlatyar District have moved to Chughcharan city, the capital of the Province, nearby villages and districts. On 7 July, OCHA deployed staff to coordinate two assessment teams.

BANGLADESH

From 1 to 7 July, 136 natural disaster related incidents were reported affecting nearly 18,000 people (3,720 HHs) in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps.

These incidents include landslides, high winds, storms, and flooding as a result of the monsoon. 3,230 people were displaced, 16 injured and 2 were killed, including one child. The incidents also caused damaged to infrastructure within the camps, with nearly 3,800 shelters and facilities reported to have been damaged or destroyed. The humanitarian community have responded to these needs either from resources available in the camp, or for 10 incidents, through sectoral/emergency programmes.

Since the beginning of the rainy season in late April, nearly 38,500 people have been affected, 4,500 displaced, 61 people injured, and eight killed.

18,000 people affected

MYANMAR

Humanitarian access restrictions have been extended to rural areas of Minbya Township in Rakhine State. While food and some assistance is still being provided, the new restrictions have cut more vulnerable people off from key services.

More than 1,100 people in Sadung Town and five villages in Waingmaw Township in Kachin State were affected by monsoon floods and landslides in the last week of June. Houses, monasteries, schools, bridges and farmland have reportedly been damaged, and access to markets and schools were blocked for a few days due to damaged bridges and flooding. The Department of Disaster Management and Myanmar Red Cross Society have provided assistance with support from humanitarian partners.