Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (10 - 16 May 2022)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

About 2,000 people remain displaced following an outbreak of violence earlier this month. As of 12 May, the confirmed number of deaths is now at least 11 people in Porgera, Enga Province, according to the Porgera district administrator. Reports of other deaths have yet to be verified.

An estimated 2,000 people remain scattered in nearby villages and some as far as Wabag Town some 90 km away. The number of houses destroyed remains at 30. A private school and a lodging facility were also burnt down during the violence. The hospital and bank in Porgera have re-opened, but schools remained closed.

INDONESIA

Following torrential rains between 11 and 15 May, at least 21,000 people were directly affected by flooding events in Aceh Tenggara, Gayo Lues and Medan in Sumatra and Buol and Mamuju Tengah in Sulawesi. While the floods were triggered by hours of intense precipitation, in Medan it was exacerbated by high tides coastal areas. No casualties have been reported. Local government agencies and local stakeholders have provided medical, food and shelter assistance to affected people.

MYANMAR

In Myanmar, landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) continue to claim lives and pose risks to the safety of civilians in various conflict areas. Partners and local sources have reported another four landmine explosions in northern Shan and Rakhine State over the past two weeks. In northern Shan, a 13-year-old boy from Pang Lin village in Kyaukme township was injured by a landmine on his way home from a tea leaf farm on 5 May, while a 26-year-old man from Nar Ping village in Man Hsar Long village tract in Namtu township was injured by a landmine on his way home from a farm on 9 May. In Rakhine State, a 30-year-old man from Dar Let village in Ann township and a 68-year-old man from Pan Myaung village in Minbya township were killed by landmines on 14 and 15 May.

According to the latest UNICEF report, a total of 100 civilian casualties from landmines or ERW were recorded countrywide in the first quarter of 2022. Shan State recorded the highest number of casualties (67 people), followed by Kachin (12 people) and Rakhine (8 people). Children represented more than a third (37) of the landmine/ERW casualties countrywide.