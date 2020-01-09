09 Jan 2020

4 suspected measles cases

Report
from The National
Published on 08 Jan 2020 View Original

By REBECCA KUKU

FOUR emergency response teams will be sent to the Turama area in Kikori, Gulf in response to four suspected measles cases in the area, says Governor Chris Haiveta.

Haiveta called on the people not to panic and said the provincial health authority was working with the provincial government to address the issue.

“The provincial health authority will send four emergency response teams to the Turama area to attend to the cases on Thursday,” he said.

“All four teams will be led by doctors and they will be deployed to the upper Turama, middle Turama and lower Turama areas.”

“And the other team will be sent to the Kuri Logging Camp where the first suspected measles case was reported.”

Haiveta also called on the people of Turama to bring children from six months old to 15 years to be vaccinated by the teams.

“The teams will vaccinate all children and carry out surveillance to check if there are any more cases of measles in the area.”

“The team will also be travelling with full medical kits.

“They will also be treating medical cases in the area during this time.”

Haiveta also said that the four reported cases remained localised and urged people in Kikori district and Gulf not to panic and remain calm.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.