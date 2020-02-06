06 Feb 2020

3 bodies found after flood

Report
from The National
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original

By ELIAS LARI

THREE bodies have been recovered while the search continues for others who went missing after floodwaters swept through a village in Western Highlands on Monday afternoon.

Villagers of Marapana in the Mul-Baiyer district living along the Kuma River were caught off-guard when it broke its banks after heavy rain.

Village leaders Angra Pulga, Andrew Wan and Doimbri Dum, and village magistrate Wani Rumints described it as “unusual” and “unbelievable” because the river was relatively small, compared to the Jiwaka River and Waghi River.

One of the three bodies found was of Bum Piam, an old man from the Nenga tribe of Hagen village who was inside his home when it was swept away.

The other two were of children, one of them a Grade Eight girl.

Pulga also told of how he managed to flee from a home just before it was swept away.

“I was facing the river but somehow the flood came from my back. I ran uphill and saw the house swept away a few minutes later. I could be a dead person now if I did not run uphill. God saved me from that flood,” Pulga said.

Two bridges used by children to go to school were also washed away.

“The bridges that we use to travel to Mt Hagen and for children to cross to go to school were swept away,” Wan said.

Western Highlands provincial disaster coordinator Robin Yakamb and Mul-Baiyer District Development Authority deputy chief executive officer Robert Rumba were at the village yesterday to survey the damage.

The people affected are from the Nenga and Muntika tribes living in Kwip 1, Kwip 2, Balk 1 and Marapana. Yakamb said two excavators also went missing in the flood.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.