200 treated as CPL joins polio campaign

Polio is not a worry anymore for children who received vaccination yesterday at a drive for National Capital District hosted by City Pharmacy Ltd (CPL) at Central Waigani.

More than 200 children were vaccinated at the store front.

The company is supporting the government’s efforts to vaccinate every child in Papua New Guinea.

Nurse consulting for CPL Frances Kennedy said: “We are trying to support NCD with its drive to vaccinate all children under the age of 15.

“Three of the company’s nurses are assisting the team from the Department of Health.

“They can later lead in the company’s clinics in providing vaccination services.”

Kennedy added: “Every child that comes for vaccination receives a bottle of drink and biscuit.

“CPL will continue to provide whatever resources they can for the vaccination team.

“The clinics in CPL stores will provide vaccinations for polio in the coming weeks at an affordable rate for the general public.

“CPL is supporting Manus at the moment and is looking forward to doing that in other provinces as well.