13 Sep 2018

$10 million boost for immunisation in PNG

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

Australia will provide $10 million in support to combat infectious diseases in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Low rates of immunisation have led to recent outbreaks of preventable diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough.

Australia’s contribution will support the PNG Government’s major vaccination campaign and help increase routine immunisation levels to avoid future outbreaks.

The PNG Government has declared the recent polio virus outbreak a national public health emergency.

The Australian High Commission in Port Moresby is working closely with the PNG Government, the World Health Organization and UNICEF to monitor the current polio outbreak and provide assistance.

PNG is our nearest neighbour. Outbreaks of infectious diseases are a threat to both PNG’s and Australia’s health security.

This package of support adds to Australia’s existing bilateral assistance to PNG’s health sector.

Globally, Australia makes substantial contributions to the fight against infectious diseases, including through international organisations such as Gavi the Vaccine Alliance; UNICEF; and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative – all of which are supporting PNG.

Media enquiries

  • Minister's office: (02) 6277 7500

  • DFAT Media Liaison: (02) 6261 1555

