Unrest Protests in Panama (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2022)

Since 7 July protests are taking place across Panama due to the increase in prices of fuel and basic commodities. Protestors request a ceiling of the fuel prices, the food basket, and prices of medicines. Discontent over corruption in the country and an escalating economic crisis added to the grievances.

Protestors set up roadblocks along the main roads, including in key cities such as Panama City, Santiago, David and others, resulting in shortages of food supplies in the main urban centres, directly affecting the country’s 4.4 million inhabitants.

In addition, the road blockages and transport disruptions have a serious impact on the situation in the Darien gap, between Panamá and Colombia. Since 11 July 2022, Panama’s has halted its policy of transporting newly arrived refugees and migrants who transited through the Darien gap to its Northern province of Chiriquí at the Costa Rican border.