UNICEF Panamá COVID-19 - Situation Report No. 2

Highlights

• In alliance with local organizations, UNICEF implemented psychosocial support and life skills programs for children and adolescents in marginal urban areas.

• UNICEF made a "Call to Action" to prevent the COVID-19 crisis from becoming a crisis of children and adolescents.

• A nationally representative household survey was conducted by UNICEF in order to find out the main needs of families with children and adolescents during the COVID-19 crisis.

• UNICEF continued to provide technical assistance to the Ministry of Education on emergency management and for implementing the National Plan for Return to School.

• UNICEF maintained WASH, maternal health and protection services for extra-continental migrants at the borders

Situation

113 days after the detection of the first positive COVID-19 case in Panama, the rate of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is 784, the third highest in Latin America and the Caribbean, behind Chile and Peru. In the last two weeks, there has been the fastest increase in cases since the start of the pandemic, after the opening of a few economic sectors. Most of the positive cases have occured in urban regions characterized by high levels of poverty, overcrowding and social exclusion.

Schools nationwide remain closed and the Ministry of Education announced the official reestablishment of distance educational processes beginning July 20. A total of 2,531 extracontinental migrants in transit through Panama continue to be trapped in Migratory Reception Stations near the borders with Colombia and Costa Rica, and 757 of them are children and adolescents.

To understand the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on children and adolescents, UNICEF in Panama carried out a nationally representative telephone survey (excluding Darien and indigenous comarcas) of 1,000 households. Results suggest that, in the last month, families with children and adolescents have experienced significant deprivations, such as:

• 77% of households declared total or partial loss of income due to COVID-19. This percentage increases to 89% in households of the lowest socioeconomic level (with an average monthly income of $400 or less).

• 47% of households reported having less food than usual in the last month. This percentage increases to 68% in households of the lowest socioeconomic level.

• Among those who declared having less food, in 59% the amount and / or type of food for children and adolescents was affected.

• Half of households (53%) reported that their children or adolescents received some type of distance education in the last 15 days. This percentage decreases slightly in households of the lowest socioeconomic level (46%). Households with children in private schools showed a higher percentage (68%) of access to distance education than households with children in public schools (59%).

• 1 in 5 households declared having required medical attention in the last month. Of these, 19% could not access medical services and 26% experienced delays.

• 1 in 3 stated that there was some kind of conflict in the home in the last month.