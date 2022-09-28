UNHCR Panama Factsheet: Asylum system in Panama (August 2022)

** KEY INDICATORS**

542 Cases submitted for asylum in 2021 517 Cases submitted for asylum between January and August 2022. 2,611 Refugees in 2021 1,002 Decisions rendered between January and August 2022, including 488 rejected and 508 otherwise closed.

Only two cases were admitted by ONPAR (Nicaragua and Ecuador) and six were recognized as refugees (five from Ukraine and one from Nicaragua)

Legal Framework

Panama adhered to the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol on the Status of Refugees in 1978. The definition of refugees in Panamanian law is similar to that of the 1951 Convention1 . Panama went further to include persecution on the grounds of gender, gender violence, domestic and family violence, female genital mutilation, punishments for not obeying moral values and customs, as well as discrimination against lesbians, gay, bisexual, trans, and intersex persons (LGBTIQ+) as forms of persecution that could justify the recognition of the refugee status in Panama.

Refugee Status Determination (RSD) Process

In Panama, refugee status decisions are taken by the National Commission for the Protection of Refugees (CONARE in its Spanish acronym), composed of various institutions of the Panamanian state. Asylum applications are filed with the National Office for the Attention of Refugees (ONPAR in its Spanish acronym) in Panama City alone. Once registered, the claimant receives an asylum-seeker certificate, with the photograph of the claimant and a QR code. ONPAR schedules and conducts eligibility interviews with the claimants and accompanying family members individually. Afterward, the files are evaluated by ONPAR officials, during which ONPAR may request further follow-up through additional interviews, to clarify any point or information. ONPAR then determines if the application is admitted into the procedure or inadmissible. If the application is admitted, the National Migration Service (SNM) grants the asylum seeker and accompanying family members provisional identification documents for six months, renewable.